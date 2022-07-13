UGC asks varsities to fix UG admission last date after CBSE result declaration

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday asked all higher education institutions to fix the last date of their undergraduate admissions after the declaration of CBSE Class 12 results.

The move comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) last week reached out to the commission requesting it to ask universities to fix their admission schedule in accordance with their results. The board said that some universities started their admission process even though it was yet to declare the Class 12 results.

In a letter addressed to the vice chancellors of all universities and principals and directors of all colleges, UGC on Wednesday said, “As you are aware that CBSE conducted board examination in two terms i.e term 1 and term 2 to nullify the impact of COVID. The performance of term-1 has already been communicated to the schools. The evaluation of term 2 is going on and preparation of results will start....”

“It has come to the notice that some universities have started registration in undergraduate courses for the session 2022-23. In this scenario, the students of CBSE will be deprived of admission if the last date is fixed by the universities prior to CBSE results declaration,” it added.

UGC requested the higher education institutions to fix the last date of admission to undergraduate courses after the declaration of CBSE results to provide “sufficient time” to such candidates.

CBSE is likely to declare the results of Class 10 and 12 board exams by the end of this month.