In wake of Covid restrictions, UGC warns students opting for education in China

The University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have warned students seeking education opportunities in China as the country continues travel restrictions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chinese authorities had earlier conveyed that courses will be conducted online, and as per the extant rules, online courses without prior approval are not recognised, they said on March 25.

“Students are advised to exercise due diligence in choosing where to pursue higher education to avoid further problems in employment or higher studies,” the apex higher and technical education regulatory bodies of India said in a joint statement.

Universities in China have started releasing admission notifications for the current and upcoming academic sessions. However, Indian students already admitted in Chinese universities are unable to return to campuses due to travel restrictions, including suspension of visas since November, 2020, the statement added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UGC notification came on the same day when External Affairs minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Jaishankar strongly raised the “predicament” of Indian students who have not been allowed to return to Chinese universities because of Covid-19-related restrictions and asked for a “non-discriminatory approach” in the matter that involves students.

“We hope China will take a non-discriminatory approach, since it involves the future of so many young people. Minister Wang Yi assured me that he would speak to the relevant authorities on his return on this matter,” he said.

(With inputs from HT correspondent)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON