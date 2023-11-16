University of Sheffield accepting applications for BA Global Sustainable Development Program 2024

The University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom has begun accepting applications for its BA Global Sustainable Development program, which starts in September 2024.

According to a press release by The University of Sheffield, each scholarship is a competitive award worth £5,000 towards the original tuition fee for a postgraduate taught programme starting in September 2024.(Handout)

According to a press release, the three-year program will offer students the chance to explore contemporary global issues, linking current affairs, climate change, and activism. It will also equip students with the necessary skills to pursue careers in sustainable development.

The release further added that to be eligible for the program, applicants should attain 80% in Class XII - CBSE, CISCE & Maharashtra State Board, 75% in West Bengal Board, and 85% in other state boards. Additionally, an IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component or an alternative acceptable English language qualification is required.

An annual tuition fee for overseas students for the academic year 2024-25 is £25,540 (INR 26,44,332). However, the University is offering 75 International Undergraduate Merit Scholarships in 2024, worth £10,000 (INR 10,35,346) per year. This is subject to a 60% average and will be available for new international students who meet the eligibility criteria.

What the program offers:

• In the first year, focus will be given on history and key debates of global development. Students will learn how challenges of environment, inequality, and sustainability are addressed through local and global policy.

• In the second year, students would be learning developing research skills and exploring critical perspectives on global sustainable development.

• In the final year, students will learn more about global sustainable development on the ground. They will develop professional skills, and also undertake independent research for a dissertation on a topic of their choice

• The program combines a variety of teaching methods, including lectures, seminars, practice-based activities, and fieldwork experiences.

• Students may also have the opportunity to add an optional placement year to their course, extending the program to a four-year degree with a placement year.

For more information, visit the official website