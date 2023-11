University of Strathclyde invites applications for MSc Advanced Biochemistry course 2024

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow has opened applications for its MSc Advanced Biochemistry course starting September 2024.

MSc Advanced Biochemistry course at the University of Strathclyde(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to a press release, the course will enable students to learn at Strathclyde Institute of Pharmacy & Biomedical Sciences.

The release further stated that students will have two semesters of postgraduate lectures and integrated laboratory courses.

The eligibility criteria require a minimum second-class honors degree or international equivalent in a biological or chemical discipline.

Additionally, An IELTS score of a minimum 6.0 (with no component below 5.5) is required.

The fee for the course for international students is £27,500 (INR 28,36,863).

Features of MSc Advanced Biochemistry course:

• The course will provide students with comprehensive postgraduate life sciences training.

• In-depth training for students in a broad range of practical laboratory skills.

• Classes on statistics, presentations, career development, ethics, and science writing skills, among others to be held to develop students’ transferable skills.

