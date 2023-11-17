University of Strathclyde invites applications for MSc Advanced Biochemistry course 2024
The course will provide students with comprehensive postgraduate life sciences training, and in-depth training in a broad range of practical laboratory skills.
The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow has opened applications for its MSc Advanced Biochemistry course starting September 2024.
According to a press release, the course will enable students to learn at Strathclyde Institute of Pharmacy & Biomedical Sciences.
The release further stated that students will have two semesters of postgraduate lectures and integrated laboratory courses.
The eligibility criteria require a minimum second-class honors degree or international equivalent in a biological or chemical discipline.
Additionally, An IELTS score of a minimum 6.0 (with no component below 5.5) is required.
The fee for the course for international students is £27,500 (INR 28,36,863).
Features of MSc Advanced Biochemistry course:
• The course will provide students with comprehensive postgraduate life sciences training.
• In-depth training for students in a broad range of practical laboratory skills.
• Classes on statistics, presentations, career development, ethics, and science writing skills, among others to be held to develop students’ transferable skills.
For more information, visit the official website