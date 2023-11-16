International Students' Day 2023: Date, history and significance

International Students' Day is a global celebration of the student community. It's a challenge to be an international student abroad. It takes courage to leave your family and home behind. To improve their lives and support their families, international students travel long distances from their home countries to pursue higher education. All students find university life challenging, but there's no denying that overseas students face additional difficulties. These include language challenges, cultural differences, financial difficulties and homesickness. On International Students' Day, we have a wonderful opportunity to celebrate students everywhere. Today is a celebration of diversity, multiculturalism and teamwork. From history to significance, here's all you need to know about this day. (Also read: National Press Day 2023: Date, history, significance ) International Students' Day is a celebration of diversity, multiculturalism and teamwork, honoring the challenges and sacrifices of students worldwide.(Freepik )

When is International Students' Day 2023

International Students' Day 2023 will be celebrated across the world on Friday, November 17.

History of International Students' Day

International Students' Day is celebrated on November 17, the anniversary of the Nazi invasion of a university in Prague in 1939. The Nazis imprisoned nearly a thousand students, closed the university, and killed and tortured several others. The aim of the day is to honour those students and to raise awareness of the challenges facing us today. Originally intended to honour the more than 1,200 students of the University of Prague who lost their lives in World War II, International Students' Day has evolved into an opportunity for higher education institutions around the world to take pride in their significant international student populations and the positive work they do in their local communities.

International Students' Day 2023 significance

Innovation and creativity thrive in environments where people from different cultures meet, exchange ideas and learn from each other. What's more, it is believed that awareness of diversity and acceptance of differences is essential for our children to grow into successful individuals who can solve problems and find new ways of doing things. So, as we celebrate International Students' Day, let us all be reminded that diversity is what makes us human. Every day of our lives, we engage and interact with people from different cultures and backgrounds. These interactions also help us to develop empathy and understanding for other people.

