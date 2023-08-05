Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will close the online application window for Uttar Pradesh BTech counselling 2023 today, August 5. JEE Main 2023 qualified candidates can submit their forms, pay the fee and upload documents by 3 pm on uptac.admissions.nic.in.

UP BTech Counselling 2023: Last date to apply on uptac.admissions.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For BTech clurses, only those candidates who have qualified in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 can apply. For BTech Agriculture and Biotechnology courses, results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 are considered.

The document verification process has to be completed by August 6.

After document verification, candidates have to fill and lock their choices between 12 pm on August 10 and 11:59 pm on August 13. This will be an online process.

AKTU will announce UP BTech counselling 2023 seat allotment result of the first round on August 14.

Candidates have to pay the seat confirmation fee, freeze or float the allotted seats between August 14 and 16. The seat acceptance fee is ₹20,000/12,000. For further details, they can check the schedule here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON