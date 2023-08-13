UP BTech round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow on uptac.admissions.nic.in

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will announce seat allotment results of the first round of Uttar Pradesh BTech counselling 2023 tomorrow, August 14. Candidates who have applied for it through JEE Main 2023 can check their results on uptac.admissions.nic.in.

UP BTech round 1 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow on uptac.admissions.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

For BTech courses, only Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 candidates are eligible. For BTech Agriculture and Biotechnology courses, results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 are considered.

Meanwhile, the window to fill and lock choices will be closed at 11:59 pm today, August 13.

How to check UP BTech seat allotment result 2023

Go to uptac.admissions.nic.in. Find and open the seat allotment result link. Enter the required credentials and login. Check your UP BTech seat allotment result.

The document verification process has to be completed by August 6.

After the seat allotment result is announced, selected candidates have to pay the seat confirmation fee, freeze or float the allotted seats between August 14 and 16.

The acceptance fee is ₹20,000/12,000.

