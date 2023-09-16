Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has released mop up schedule for UP NEET PG 2023 counselling. The mop up round schedule is available to candidates on the official site of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in.

UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Mop up round schedule out at dgme.up.gov.in

The online registration process will begin on September 18 and the last date to apply is till September 20, 2023. The deposition of registration and security money can be done from September 18 to September 21, 2023.

As per the official schedule, the merit list will be declared on September 21, 2023 and online choice filling can be done from September 22 to September 25, 2023. The allotment result will be declared on September 26, 2023. Candidates can download the allotment letter and admission from September 27 to September 30, 2023.

Only those candidates will be eligible for the mop up round, who have not been allotted any seat through the first and second round of counselling of UP NEET PG 2023.

Candidates will have to pay ₹2000/- as registration fees to participate in mop up round. The security money is ₹30000/- for government dental or medical college, ₹2 lakh for private medical colleges and ₹1 lakh for private dental college. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DGME, UP.

