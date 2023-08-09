UP NEET PG 2023 merit list today on upneet.gov.in

Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, is going to release the merit list of the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 today, August 9. Candidates can check the UP NEET PG 1st merit list on the exam website, upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET PG 2023 merit list releasing today on upneet.gov.in (Pic for representation)

After the merit list is released, candidates whose names are mentioned on it will have to fill choices online between August 10 (11 am) and 13 (11 am).

Seat allotment results of the first round of UP NEET PG counselling will be announced on August 13 or 14, as per the schedule.

Candidates have to download their allotment letters and complete admissions between August 16 and 20.

How to download UP NEET PG 2023 1st merit list

Go to upneet.gov.in. Find and open the round 1 allotment result link for NEET PG. Enter your credentials, if required. Login and check the result. Take a printout of the page and save it for future uses.

