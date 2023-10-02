UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-up round choice filling ends on Oct 3

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DMET) will close the choice-filling window for the mop-up round of UP NEET PG counselling 2023 on October 3 till 11 a.m. Candidates can fill in their choices for the state National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling at upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Choice-filling window closes on Oct 3, allotment result on Oct 5

The UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for the mop-up round will be released on October 5. Candidates will be able to download the allotment letters for the UP NEET PG mop-up round on October 6, 7, 9 and October 10.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Know how to fill choices

Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the choice filling link

Key in your login details

Fill in your choice of course and college

Review and submit the choices

Take the printout for future reference.

