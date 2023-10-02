UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-up round choice filling ends on Oct 3
DMET closes choice-filling for UP NEET PG counselling on Oct 3. Seat allotment results to be released on Oct 5.
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DMET) will close the choice-filling window for the mop-up round of UP NEET PG counselling 2023 on October 3 till 11 a.m. Candidates can fill in their choices for the state National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling at upneet.gov.in.
The UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for the mop-up round will be released on October 5. Candidates will be able to download the allotment letters for the UP NEET PG mop-up round on October 6, 7, 9 and October 10.
UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Know how to fill choices
Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the choice filling link
Key in your login details
Fill in your choice of course and college
Review and submit the choices
Take the printout for future reference.