UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round merit list released at upneet.gov.in

Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP has released UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling mop up round merit list. Candidates who have registered themselves for the mop up round can check the merit through the official site of DME, UP at upneet.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The online choice filling begins today, December 10, 2022 and can be done by candidates till December 13, 2022. The seat allotment result for merit list will be released on December 15, 2022. Candidates can download the allotment letter from December 16 to December 19, 2022.

Direct link to check UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to check

To check the merit list, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

Click on UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling mop up round merit list link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UP NEET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON