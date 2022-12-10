Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round merit list released at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round merit list released at upneet.gov.in

admissions
Published on Dec 10, 2022 01:43 PM IST

UP NEET UG 2022 counselling mop up round merit list has been released. Candidates can check the result through the official site of DME, UP at upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round merit list released at upneet.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP has released UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling mop up round merit list. Candidates who have registered themselves for the mop up round can check the merit through the official site of DME, UP at upneet.gov.in.

The online choice filling begins today, December 10, 2022 and can be done by candidates till December 13, 2022. The seat allotment result for merit list will be released on December 15, 2022. Candidates can download the allotment letter from December 16 to December 19, 2022.

Direct link to check UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to check

To check the merit list, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.
  • Click on UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling mop up round merit list link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UP NEET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
neet education
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP