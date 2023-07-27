UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration ends tomorrow at dgme.up.gov.in, link here

Office of the Director General, Uttar Pradesh will end the registration process for UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling on July 28, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in.

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration ends tomorrow, link here

The deposition of security money and online document verification will be done till July 28, 2023.

The merit list will be released on July 29, 2023 and online choice filling will be conducted from July 31 to August 3, 2023. Allotment of results will be available on August 3 or August 4, 2023. The candidates can download the allotment letters from August 5 to August 8, 2023.

Candidates who have passed NEET UG examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round. To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

Visit the official site of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in.

Click on UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round will have to pay registration fees of ₹2000/- through website. The payment should be made through SBI Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in.

