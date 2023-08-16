UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration for Round 2 begins at upneet.gov.in, direct link here

Office of the Director General, Medical Education & Training, UP has started the registration process for UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 on August 16, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for MBBS/BDS courses can do it through the official site of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in.

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration for Round 2 begins, direct link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process begins today and will end on August 18, 2023. The date for deposition of registration and security money is till August 19. Document verification online will be done till August 19. Candidates can fill choices from August 21 to August 24.

The allotment results will be announced on August 25 or August 26, 2023. The allotment letters can be downloaded from August 28 to September 2, 2023. Session will begin on September 1, 2023.

Candidates who have registered during the first round of counselling are not required to register again. Those who have passed NEET UG examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

Visit the official site of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in.

Click on UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those candidates who have not registered themselves in first round of counselling can participate in the counseling by depositing the registration fee of ₹2000/-. The payment should be made through SBI Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON