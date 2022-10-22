UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration begins today at upneet.gov.in

Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP have started the registration process for UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 on October 22, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the NEET UG counselling round can apply online through the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the counselling round is till October 28, 2022. The state merit list will release on October 29, 2022 and the final allotment result will be announced on November 4 or 5, 2022.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to register online

Candidates who want to apply online can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

Click on UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UP NEET.

