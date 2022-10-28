UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration process ends on October 28

Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, will end the registration window for UP NEET UG counselling 2022 today, October 28. Candidates can register online through the official website at upneet.gov.in till 2 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can submit the Security money from October 22 till October 30. The merit list of the registered candidates will be released on October 22. The UP NEET UG seat allotment result will be declared from November 4 or November 5.

Direct link

UP NEET Counselling 2022: How to register

Visit the UP NEET official website at upneet.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on ‘Step -1 Registration UG (MBBS/BDS)’.

Key in your NEET UG 2022 application number, roll number, captcha code and click on submit.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the counselling registration fee.

Submit and take print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON