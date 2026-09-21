The Uttar Pradesh government has released the UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 merit list on September 21, 2026. Candidates who have registered themselves for this counselling round can check the merit list through the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 2 merit list released at upneet.gov.in, check revised seat allotment date

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The Round 2 counselling dates have been revised by the state government. As per the revised schedule, the merit list was scheduled on September 21, 2026. Candidates can fill the choices from September 21, 2 pm onwards to September 24, 2026 till 11 am. The seat allotment result will be out on September 25, 2026. The allotment letter can be downloaded from September 26 to October 1, 2026.

The seat allotment in the second round of counselling shall be made on the basis of the round merit list.

Direct link to check merit list

UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to check Round 2 merit list

All those candidates who have registered for the Round 2 counselling can check the merit list by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in. Click on UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 merit list link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates can check the merit list. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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Candidates must secure admission to a seat allotted through the second round of counseling for government and private medical/dental colleges. Otherwise, their entire security deposit will be forfeited. Such candidates will be eligible to participate in the third round of counseling only after depositing the security deposit again.

It will be mandatory for the candidate to get admission in the seat allotted to them through the second round of counselling in government and private sector medical/dental colleges, otherwise the entire security amount deposited will be confiscated. Such candidates will be eligible to participate in the third round of counselling only after depositing the security amount again.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of UP NEET.