UP Polytechnic 2023 Round 3 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release UP Polytechnic 2023 Round 3 seat allotment result on August 31, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the results through the official site of UPJEE at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

UP Polytechnic 2023 Round 3 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow

As per the official schedule, the online freeze option selection for all candidates and online fee deposit for seat acceptance cum security fee can be done from September 1 to September 3, 2023. The document verification at the district help centres will also be done from September 1 to September 3, 2023.

UP Polytechnic 2023 Round 3 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the round 3 seat allotment result link or open the link given above.

Enter the required credentials and click on submit.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the next page.

Check it and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The classes for session 2023-24 will commence from September 5 and candidates can withdraw their seats from August 23 till September 3, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.

