Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released UP Polytechnic seat allotment result 2023 for Round 1. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 1 counselling can check the results through the official site of UPJEE at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. UP Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates

UP Polytechnic seat allotment result 2023 for Round 1 out, direct link here

The online freeze or float option selection for all candidates and online fee deposit for seat acceptance/ seat acceptance cum security fee and document verification process at district help centres will be done from August 23 to August 26, 2023.

UP Polytechnic seat allotment result 2023: How to check

All those candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling process can check the results through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on UP Polytechnic 2023 round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

