UP Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result 2023 LIVE: UPJEE Round 1 seat allotment results releasing today

Aug 22, 2023 04:41 PM IST
UP Polytechnic seat allotment Result Live Updates: UPJEE seat allotment result today. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

UP Polytechnic seat allotment Result Live Updates: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release UP Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result 2023 on August 22, 2023. The UPJEE seat allotment results will be released for Round 1. Candidates can check the results through the official site of UPJEE at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. 

UP Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result live: UPJEE Round 1 seat allotment results, direct link at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
UP Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result live: UPJEE Round 1 seat allotment results, direct link at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The direct link to check results will be available here soon after it is declared. 

As per the schedule, the online freeze or float option selection for all candidates and online fee deposit for seat acceptance/ seat acceptance cum security fee will be done from August 23 to August 26, 2023. 

The round 1 document verification at the district help centres and balance fee deposit will be done from August 23 to August 26, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 22, 2023 04:41 PM IST

    Seat allotment result polytechnic 2023: Login credentials 

    Application number 

    Password

    Security Pin 

  • Aug 22, 2023 04:38 PM IST

    Seat allotment result: Provisional admission letter to be available on website 

    Provisional Admission letter will be issued by the login / help centers of the candidates, in which the details of the fee and the details of the verified documents (Documents / Certificates) will be mentioned.

  • Aug 22, 2023 04:35 PM IST

    UP polytechnic seat allotment result: Document verification 

    Government Polytechnics established in various districts of the state will be set up as Help Centers for document verification and verification of candidates' records will be done through Government Polytechnic Institutions (Help Center / Help Center) of the nearest district. . After document verification by the candidates at the help center, the verification letter will be issued by the help center.

  • Aug 22, 2023 04:32 PM IST

    UP Polytechnic seat allotment Result today: What if float option is clicked?

    Seat Acceptance cum Security Fee Rs.3250/- Candidates will have to deposit online if they choose Float option, Rs.250/- as counseling fee in the amount deposited as above will be included.

  • Aug 22, 2023 04:29 PM IST

    UP Polytechnic seat allotment result 2023: What if candidate chooses freeze option?

    If the candidate chooses the Freeze option, he/she will have to pay a Seat Acceptance Fee of Rs.3250/- (out of which Rs.3000/- will be adjusted towards the tuition fee of the candidate while Rs.250/- as counseling fee Payable as applicable). 

  • Aug 22, 2023 04:24 PM IST

    UP polytechnic result 2023 for seat allotment: Details about admissions 

    The Institutes have been directed to admit students only till the approved number of seats is given to the specific institute. 

  • Aug 22, 2023 04:21 PM IST

    Polytechnic result 2023 for seat allotment: About quota 

    The state government has passed instructions to ensure compliance with the rules related to reservations in the admission. Under this, 10 per cent quota would be given to students eligible for EWS (economically weaker section).

  • Aug 22, 2023 04:18 PM IST

    Polytechnic counselling: Number of seats 

    UP state government has decided to offer diploma courses admissions to 49,778 students for the 2023-24 academic year in polytechinic institutes, both government-run and aided. 

  • Aug 22, 2023 04:15 PM IST

    UP polytechnic counselling: Dates 

    Starting date of registration: July 27, 2023

    Closing date of registration: August 20, 2023 

  • Aug 22, 2023 04:12 PM IST

    UP polytechnic result for seat allotment: List of websites 

    jeecup.admissions.nic.in

  • Aug 22, 2023 04:09 PM IST

    UP polytechnic counselling date

    Round 1 seat allotment result: August 22, 2023

    Online freeze or float option selection for all candidates and online fee deposit for seat acceptance/ seat acceptance cum security fee: August 23 to August 26, 2023 

    Round 1 document verification at the district help centres: August 23 to August 26, 2023 

  • Aug 22, 2023 04:06 PM IST

    UP polytechnic result 2023 link: Available on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

    UP polytechnic result 2023 link is available to candidates who appeared for the examination on jeecup.admissions.nic.in. 

  • Aug 22, 2023 04:03 PM IST

    JEECUP seat allotment result: Other Dates 

    The round 1 document verification at the district help centres and balance fee deposit will be done from August 23 to August 26, 2023.

  • Aug 22, 2023 04:00 PM IST

    Seat allotment result polytechnic 2023: Important dates 

    Online freeze or float option selection for all candidates and online fee deposit for seat acceptance/ seat acceptance cum security fee: August 23 to August 26, 2023 

  • Aug 22, 2023 03:57 PM IST

    UPJEE seat allotment result: How to check 

    Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

    Click on UP Polytechnic 2023 round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

    Enter the required details and click on submit.

    The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Aug 22, 2023 03:54 PM IST

    UP polytechnic seat allotment result 2023: Where to check 

    UP polytechnic seat allotment result 2023 when released can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPJEE at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

  • Aug 22, 2023 03:51 PM IST

    UP Polytechnic seat allotment Result: Date and time 

    Date: August 22, 2023

    Time: Unknown 

education news

UP Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result 2023 LIVE: Round 1 results releasing today

admissions
Updated on Aug 22, 2023 04:41 PM IST

UP Polytechnic seat allotment Result Live Updates: UPJEE seat allotment result today. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

UP Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result live: UPJEE Round 1 seat allotment results, direct link at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
By HT Education Desk

