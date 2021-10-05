Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Admissions / UPCET 2021 Counselling: AKTU releases important notice for OBC candidates
admissions

UPCET 2021 Counselling: AKTU releases important notice for OBC candidates

Published on Oct 05, 2021 02:11 PM IST
UPCET 2021 Counselling: AKTU releases important notice for OBC candidates(Sunil Ghosh/HT File Photo)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, AKTU has released an important notice for UPCET 2021 Counselling. The University has released the notice for OBC category candidates who want to appear for Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test counselling process. 

As per the official notice, other backward candidates will have to fill in the application form available along with the notice having information about the details of the OBC category and upload it to the website. Those candidates who have the OBC category certificate issued before April 1, 2021 and after April 1, 2021 are eligible to fill up the application form for the counselling round. 

RELATED STORIES

The counselling round was conducted from September 25, 2021 onwards and the UPCET result was declared on September 30, 2021. The seat allotment list will release on October 7, 2021. Candidates can confirm the seat by paying the seat allotment fees from October 8 to October 9, 2021. 

The counselling will be conducted for admission to B.Tech, M.Tech (Integrated), B.Tech (AG) B.Des./ B.Pharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ B.Voc/ MBA (Integrated)/ MBA/ MCA (Integrated), B.Tech/ B.Pharm. (Lateral Entry) courses. The counselling is conducted in five rounds by the University.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aktu education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

AP ECET Rank Card 2021 to release today, here’s how to download

Delhi University admissions day 1: 30,554 students apply for 70,000 seats

100% cutoffs no bar: Top DU colleges stare at ‘over admissions’

MAH B.HMCT/B. Planning CET admit card 2021 released at cetcell.mahacet.org
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP