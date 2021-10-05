UPCET 2021 Counselling: AKTU releases important notice for OBC candidates

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, AKTU has released an important notice for UPCET 2021 Counselling. The University has released the notice for OBC category candidates who want to appear for Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test counselling process.

As per the official notice, other backward candidates will have to fill in the application form available along with the notice having information about the details of the OBC category and upload it to the website. Those candidates who have the OBC category certificate issued before April 1, 2021 and after April 1, 2021 are eligible to fill up the application form for the counselling round.

The counselling round was conducted from September 25, 2021 onwards and the UPCET result was declared on September 30, 2021. The seat allotment list will release on October 7, 2021. Candidates can confirm the seat by paying the seat allotment fees from October 8 to October 9, 2021.

The counselling will be conducted for admission to B.Tech, M.Tech (Integrated), B.Tech (AG) B.Des./ B.Pharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ B.Voc/ MBA (Integrated)/ MBA/ MCA (Integrated), B.Tech/ B.Pharm. (Lateral Entry) courses. The counselling is conducted in five rounds by the University.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON