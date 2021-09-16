Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPCET 2021 Counselling postponed, check official notice here

UPCET 2021 counselling dates have been postponed. Candidates can check the official notice and other details below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, AKTU has postponed UPCET 2021 Counselling. The counselling registration that was scheduled to begin from September 16, 2021 has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check the official notice on AKTU. 

The University has also shared the notice on its official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Important notice regarding the postponement of the proposed date of counseling held in the university due to unavoidable reasons.”

As per the earlier schedule, UPCET 2021 counselling registration was to be conducted from September 16 to 22, 2021 and the document verification process for the selected students was to be conducted from September 17 to September 23. The seat allotment list for Round 1 was to be released on September 25. The counselling was to be conducted for all programmes except for M Tech, M Arch, M Pharm, and M Des.

The counselling is conducted in five rounds by the University. Students are required to register themselves for the counselling process using their application number and enrollment number. 

Meanwhile, AKTU had released an important notice regarding the reserved category for UPCET counselling. The University had decided to give benefits to those candidates who will produce their reserved category certificate during the time of the counselling. The reserved category certificates that have been issued before March 31, 2021, will be considered valid. Certificates issued from April 1, 2021, onwards will not be considered valid for the counselling round for UPCET and JEE Main examination.

