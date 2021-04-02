Home / Education / Admissions / UPCET 2021 registration begins, here’s link to apply and exam schedule here
UPCET 2021 registration begins on upcet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the direct link to apply and exam schedule below.
National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for UPCET 2021. The registration process began on April 1 and will end on April 30, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of NTA UPCET on upcet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice, till 2020, the entrance exams earlier known as Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) and Malaviya Entrance Test (MET) were held in paper pen mode for admission to various courses including B.Tech., BBA, B.Arch., BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, B. Voc, B. Pharm, B. Des.,MBA, MCA, MBA (Integrated), M.Tech., M.Tech. (Integrated), M.Sc. and Lateral entry to B. Tech/B. Pharm.

However, it was decided by the Agency that the admission to B.Tech., B. Arch and M. Tech (Integrated) courses in the Colleges affiliated to AKTU or other specified Universities in Uttar Pradesh would be based on the JEE (Main)-2021 Score obtained by the candidates in the JEE (Main)- 2021 exam conducted by NTA.

Also, admission to the MBA course in the Colleges affiliated to AKTU or other specified Universities in Uttar Pradesh would be based on the CMAT Score obtained by the candidates. Admission to other specified courses for the academic year 2021-22 will be done through UPCET 2021.

UPCET 2021: Exam Schedule

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the complete schedule below.

Opening date of applicationApril 1, 2021
Closing date of application April 30, 2021
Last Date of Successful Transaction of Fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/Paytm April 30, 2021
Correction in the Particulars of Application Form onlineMay 2 to May 4, 2021
Date of Examination May 18, 2021

Candidate’s admission to UPCET 2021 is purely provisional and is subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria prescribed by the AKTU/MMMUT/HBTU.

