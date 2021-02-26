Home / Education / Admissions / UPJEE 2021 registration begins at jeecup.nic.in, here's direct link
admissions

UPJEE 2021 registration begins at jeecup.nic.in, here's direct link

UPJEE 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2021 examination online at jeecup.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:42 PM IST
UPJEE 2021.(Screengrab )

UPJEE 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has invited online applications for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2021 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2021 examination online at jeecup.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 15 to 16, 2021, in the selected districts of Uttar Pradesh.

"If a candidate expects the result of minimum /Equivalent qualifying examination to be declared after 25th June 2021 by the examining body, the candidate is advised not to attempt UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC) - 2021," reads the official notification.

The council conducts the entrance examination for admissions to diploma courses in various Uttar Pradesh polytechnic institutes.

Application fee:

General / OBC: Rs. 350/- per application form + bank charges

SC / ST: Rs. 250/- per application form + bank charges

Mode of Examination:

"The Papers of UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC) for Group A, E1 and E2 will be conducted in Offline mode only. The Papers of rest Groups i.e., B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8 will be conducted in ONLINE mode in selected districts," reads the official notice.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ireland announces UG, PG scholarships worth 12,00,000 Euros for Indian students

DU ready to consider combination of test, Class 12 marks for UG slots

SC imposes 5 crore fine on UP college, forms trust to help needy students

NEET PG 2021 registration begins, here's how to apply and direct link

Following are the direct link to apply online:

Group A

Group B to K

Group E1, E2

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upjeep upjee polytechnics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP