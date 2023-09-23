UPJEE 2023 counselling schedule for Diploma in Pharmacy course out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), UP has released UPJEE 2023 counselling schedule for Diploma in Pharmacy course. The counselling schedule is available to candidates on the official site of UPJEE at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

UPJEE 2023 counselling schedule for Diploma in Pharmacy course out (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

As per the schedule, the Round 1 choice filling and updation will begin on September 25, 2023. The last date to fill choices is till September 27, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released on September 28, 2023. Online Freeze/Float option selection for all candidates and online Fee Deposit for Seat Acceptance/Seat Acceptance cum security fee can be done from September 29 to October 1, 2023.

The document verification at the district heal centres can be done from September 29 to October 1, 2023. Balance fee deposit through online can be done from September 29 to October 15, 2023. The classes will commence on October 18, 2023.

There will be 5 rounds of counselling. To apply for the choice filling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UPJEE 2023 counselling schedule for Diploma in Pharmacy: How to fill choices

Visit the official site of UPJEE at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on Diploma in Pharmacy choice filling link.

Login to the account and fill the choices of your need.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPJEE.

