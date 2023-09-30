UPTAC 2023 seat allotment result for B Pharmacy releasing today at uptac.admissions.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling will release UPTAC 2023 seat allotment result on September 30, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released for Round 1 B Pharmacy course. Candidates can check the seat allotment result through the official site of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

The payment of seat confirmation can be done from September 30 to October 2, 2023 and online willingness (freeze/ float) from September 30 to October 2, 2023.

UPTAC 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Click on UPTAC 2023 seat allotment result for B Pharmacy link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on September 15 and ended on September 22, 2023. Choice filling and locking process was done from September 26 to September 29, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPTAC.

