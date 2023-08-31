Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 registration ends today at hnbumu.ac.in

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University, Uttarakhand will end the registration process for Round 2 of Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023 on August 31, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of HNBUMU at hnbumu.ac.in.

Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 registration ends today

The state merit list for Round 2 will be displayed on website on September 1, 2023 and choice filling and locking by candidates registered for Round 2 can be done from September 1 to September 3, 2023.

The data processing will be done on September 4 and September 5, 2023 and results will be declared on September 6, 2023. The last date for joining the allotted college is September 11, 2023.

Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023: How to apply

To apply for Round 2 counselling, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of HNBUMU at hnbumu.ac.in.

Click on NEET PG link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Once done, make the payment of processing fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates who secure a PG seat in round-II of seat allotment will be permitted to vacate/surrender the seat by forfeiting the security money deposit till the last date decided by the counselling board. The last date for seat vacating/surrendering will be notified separately. For more related details candidates can check the official site of HNBUMU.