Varanasi university to offer postgraduate course in Hindu studies, 1st in India

Varanasi’s Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU) will start a two year postgraduate course in Hindu Studies from the current session, becoming India’s first to do so, university officials said. The Banaras Hindu University (BHU), too, has plans to start a similar course, people aware of the matter said.

The syllabus for MA Hindu Studies has also been finalised, said SSU vice-chancellor professor Hareram Tripathi. “The course has been prepared by experts, including senior professor Nachiketa Tiwari of IIT-Kanpur, professor Ramnath Jha of JNU, professor Kamleshdutt Tripathi who retired from BHU, professor Brijkishore Swayi of University of Odisha, professor Vindheshwari Prasad Mishra and professor Vijay Shankar Shukla, both from BHU, among others.”

Professor Tripathi said the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman professor DP Singh gave verbal approval to the course that comprises topics like Vedanta, Indian Philosophy, Vedas, Shastrarth (debate on Hindu values), Gyan Mimansa (examination of knowledge) , the Ramayana, the Mahabharata, Hindu Arts and language.

“A comparative study of multiple religions and a comparative study of western and Indian philosophy is also part of it,” professor Tripathi added.

“The university has professors of philosophy, Jainism, Buddhism, western philosophy, and other topics that are part of the MA Hindu Studies syllabus. Initially, these professors will teach the students,” he added.

Moreover, a new department for this course will be established, professor Tripathi said. It will, however, take a bit of time, he added.

SSU public relation officer Shashindra Mishra said, “To implement the two-year MA Hindu Studies course a webinar was organised recently under the chairmanship of UGC chairman, professor DP Singh and the patronage of RSS veteran Dr Krishna Gopal, Swami Vigyanand Saraswati and vice-chancellors of two dozen universities, including all Sanskrit universities of the country. The acting vice-chancellor (VC) of Banaras Hindu University, professor VK Shukla made a presentation regarding the entire syllabus. SSU VC professor Tripathi also attended the webinar.”

Eligibility for admission to the course will be graduation.