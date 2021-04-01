Home / Education / Admissions / Visva Bharati V-C writes to Modi, seeks strengthening of personal security
Visva Bharati V-C writes to Modi, seeks strengthening of personal security

A group of Visva Bharati faculty members on Tuesday wrote to Modi over “the deterioration of the atmosphere and culture” of the central university founded by Rabindranath Tagore in West Bengal’s Shantiniketan
Visva Bharati vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to strengthen his security after ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondol allegedly threatened him.

“This is an earnest request to you to adopt steps to avoid untoward incidents in the campus and to ensure my physical well-being along with family members,” Chakraborty wrote to Modi on March 24. He added Mondol threatened him with “dire consequences” after the ongoing West Bengal polls.

Chakrabarty and TMC have been at loggerheads since August when a crowd allegedly comprising local residents and shopkeepers and led by ruling party leaders demolished two gates on the campus and damaged construction material stocked to build a wall around an open ground where an annual fair is held.

Modi, who is the university’s chancellor, addressed its centenary celebration on December 24.

