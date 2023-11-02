WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Special stray vacancy round registration begins at wbmcc.nic.in

Directorate of Medical Education, West Bengal have started the WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling Special stray vacancy round registration on November 2, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Special stray vacancy round registration begins

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date for registration and payment of fees can be done till November 3, 2023. The publication of seat matrix will be done after November 2, 2023. The verification of the registered and fee paid candidates who have not done before with original documents on November 4 from 11 am to 4 pm.

The publication of list of eligible candidates will be done on November 7, 2023 after 6 pm. Choice filling of the listed candidates can be done on November 8 and seat allotment will be displayed on November 10, 2023. The admission of the allotted candidates to the respective college/ college counter by payment of requisite fee, bond etc from November 11 to November 13, 2023.

WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

Click on WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling Special stray vacancy round registration link will be available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBMCC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON