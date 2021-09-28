Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WBJEE 2021 counselling registration begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, link to register
WBJEE 2021 counselling registration begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, link to register

WBJEE 2021 counselling registrations begin at wbjeeb.nic.in, link here
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 10:28 PM IST
WBJEE 2021 counselling registrations begin at wbjeeb.nic.in, link here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has begun the WBJEE 2021 online counselling registration. Students can register through the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The last date ofcounselling registration for WBJEE 2021 for Architecture and JEE(Main) Seats is September 30.

Here is the direct link for WBJEE counselling registration.

The registration fee for counselling is 500 for candidates who have JEE (M) rank and 300 for candidates who have WBJEE -2021 rank. The first round of seat allotment results will be declared on October 4. 

How to register

Visit the official website of WBJEE 2021 at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage click on the registration link

Enter registration type

Key in your WBJEE Roll Number and Password

Pay the counselling fee

Enter required details and preferences carefully

Review the registration form and submit

wbjee wbjeeb.nic.in
