WBJEE 2021 counselling registrations begins tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in

PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 02:33 PM IST
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will begin the WBJEE 2021 counselling (e-counselling) registration from September 28 for JEE (M) and architecture seats  in universities, govt. colleges and self-financed institutes in the State of West Bengal. Candidates who have JEE(M) rank and WBJEE rank can check the complete schedule on the official website of WBJEE 2021 at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Registration is only allowed only at the beginning of the first round. A not registered candidate will not be allotted a seat at any round of Counselling.

WBJEE 2021 counselling registration fee: The registration fee for counselling is 500 for candidates who have JEE (M) rank and 300 for candidates who have WBJEE -2021 rank.

WBJEE 2021 How to register

Visit the official website of WBJEE 2021 at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage click on the registration link

Key in your application ID and Mobile number

Enter required details and preferences carefully

Review the registration form and submit

Candidates can check the detailed Counselling Notification here

 

 

 

 

 

