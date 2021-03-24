WBJEE 2021 registration date extended, check details here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has extended the last date to apply for WBJEE 2021 till March 30, 2021. Candidates can now apply for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination till 6 pm on March 30 through the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.

The online correction window for the application form will open from March 31 and will close on April 2, 2021, as per the official notice.

WBJEE 2021: How to apply

Candidates can check the steps to apply for the examination given below.

• Visit the official site of WBJEE on wbjeeb.nic.in.

• Click on WBJEE 2021 application link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves to apply for the exam.

• Fill in the necessary details and register.

• Once done, the credentials will be sent to your registered email ID.

• Login to your account with the same credentials.

• Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents and pay the application fees.

• Submit the application and download the confirmation page.

• Also take a printout of the same for further need.

The admit card will release on July 6 and candidates can download it from the official website till July 11, 2021. The WBJEE 2021 exam will be conducted on July 11, 2021.

