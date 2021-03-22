WBJEE 2021 registration ends tomorrow on wbjeeb.nic.in, here's how to apply

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will close down the registration process for WBJEE 2021 on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can apply online through the official site of WBJEE on wbjeeb.nic.in. The examination will be conducted on July 11, 2021.

WBJEE 2021 exam will be conducted in offline mode in two shifts. The first shift for Paper I (Mathematics), will be conducted from 11am to 1pm and the second shift for Paper-II (Physics and Chemistry) will be conducted from 2pm to 4pm.

WBJEE 2021: Important Dates

All the aspirants can check the important dates given below.

• Online correction and downloading revised confirmation page: March 24 to March 26, 2021

• Admit card download: July 6 to July 11, 2021

• Exam Date: July 11, 2021

• Result Date: To be notified later

WBJEE 2021: How to apply

Candidates can check the steps to apply for the examination given below.

• Visit the official site of WBJEE on wbjeeb.nic.in.

• Click on WBJEE 2021 application link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves to apply for the exam.

• Fill in the necessary details and register.

• Once done, the credentials will be sent to your registered email ID.

• Login to your account with the same credentials.

• Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents and pay the application fees.

• Submit the application and download the confirmation page.

• Also take a printout of the same for further need.

WBJEE 2021: Application Fees

The examination fees for candidates belonging to the general category is ₹500 and for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC category, the application fees is ₹400. The examination fees can be paid by all candidates through Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card only.

