WBJEE 2023 Counselling: Registration begins on July 20 at wbjeeb.nic.in, schedule here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB has WBJEE 2023 Counselling dates. The registration for counselling will begin on July 20, 2023. Candidates can apply for the counselling round through the official site of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2023 Counselling: Registration begins on July 20 at wbjeeb.nic.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date to register online and choice filling is till July 25, 2023. As per the schedule, the mock seat allotment based on choices filled in by candidates will be done on July 27, 2023 and candidates can modify and lock their choices by July 28, 2023. The seat allotment result will be displayed on August 1, 2023.

The payment of seat acceptance fee can be done from August 1 to August 5, 2023. To register yourself, candidates can follow the steps given below.

WBJEE 2023 Counselling: How to register online

Visit the official site of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the notice released earlier, there will be one combined counselling for WBJEE-2023 and JEE(Main)-2023 rank holders. The counselling will be done for allotment in the Institutes and courses as are mentioned in the approved Seat Matrix from the Competent Authority available on the website. Any candidate meeting the eligibility criteria and securing a rank (GMR/ PMR) in the common entrance Examination (WBJEE-2023) and / or JEE(Main)-2023 can register for counselling.

WBJEE counselling will comprise of three round- allotment, upgradation and mop up. Candidates will have to register yourself, which is mandatory for counselling and securing an allotment. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBJEE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON