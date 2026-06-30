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WBJEE Counselling 2026: Registration begins today at wbjeeb.nic.in, check important dates here

WBJEE Counselling 2026 registration process will begin today, June 30. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling process can check official website. 

Updated on: Jun 30, 2026 10:03 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will begin the registration process for WBJEE Counselling 2026 on June 30, 2026. Candidates who want to take admission in engineering courses can find the direct link through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE Counselling 2026: Registration begins today at wbjeeb.nic.in, check important dates here(Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

The registration window will close on July 5, 2026. Candidates can modify and lock their choices from June 30 to July 5, 2026. The first allotment result will be out on July 7, 2026. The payment of seat acceptance fee will be done from July 7 to July 11, 2026.

RRB JE Admit Card 2026 for CBT 2 out, direct link to download here

Seat allotment shall be made against the Institutes and courses included in the approved Seat Matrix, as finalised by the Competent Authority [Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Government of West Bengal]. The approved Seat Matrix will be made available on the Board's websites prior to the commencement of counselling.

5. Make the payment of fee and click on submit.

6. Once done, download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The counselling registration fee shall be Rs. 500/-. The fee is non-refundable under any circumstances. In the event of any payment failure or unsuccessful transaction due to technical reasons, the Board shall not be held responsible or liable.

Counselling Schedule Here 

 
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