West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2022: Registration begins at wbmcc.nic.in

Department of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal have started the West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2022. The registration process was started on September 21, 2022 and will end on September 25, 2022. Candidates can apply or register online through the official site of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

The fee payment, verification of candidates on the already designated college and time slot will be done till September 26, 2022. The provisional list will be released on September 26 and final list will be released on September 27, 2022. Online choice filling and choice locking will be from September 27 to 29, 2022. The result will be published on September 30, 2022.

West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2022

West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to register

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

Click on West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2022 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

