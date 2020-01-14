e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Education / AIIMS Nursing officer Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 100 vacancies begins at aiimsnagpur.edu.in

AIIMS Nursing officer Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 100 vacancies begins at aiimsnagpur.edu.in

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 100 vacancies of Nursing officers at AIIMS, Nagpur. Out of which, 41 vacancies are for unreserved candidates, 27 for OBC, 15 for SC, 7 for ST, and 10 for EWS.

education Updated: Jan 14, 2020 13:41 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIIMS Nursing officer Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
AIIMS Nursing officer Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
         

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur has invited online applications for the direct recruitment of the Nursing officers on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at aiimsnagpur.edu.in on or before February 10, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 100 vacancies of Nursing officers at AIIMS, Nagpur. Out of which, 41 vacancies are for unreserved candidates, 27 for OBC, 15 for SC, 7 for ST, and 10 for EWS.

Age limit:

A candidate should be between 18 to 30 years of age.

Pay Scale:

Level-7; Rs. 44900-142400

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general, OBC and ex-servicemen category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000. For SC/ST applicants, the application fee is Rs 800. However, PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of any application fee.

The application fee is required to be remitted online only. Any other instrument of payment is not acceptable.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
SC dismisses curative petitions filed by 2 Delhi gang rape convicts
SC dismisses curative petitions filed by 2 Delhi gang rape convicts
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Dhawan on the attack after early Rohit blow
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Dhawan on the attack after early Rohit blow
‘Jama Masjid not in Pak’: Court tells Delhi cops during Azad’s bail hearing
‘Jama Masjid not in Pak’: Court tells Delhi cops during Azad’s bail hearing
Why BSP, SP stayed away from Congress-led key Opposition meeting
Why BSP, SP stayed away from Congress-led key Opposition meeting
Bajaj launches electric version of iconic Chetak scooter at Rs 1 lakh
Bajaj launches electric version of iconic Chetak scooter at Rs 1 lakh
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s alibi without evidence: Interrogators
Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s alibi without evidence: Interrogators
Watch: MoS Defence Shripad Naik backs Army Chief Naravane’s PoK remark
Watch: MoS Defence Shripad Naik backs Army Chief Naravane’s PoK remark
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News