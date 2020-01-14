AIIMS Nursing officer Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 100 vacancies begins at aiimsnagpur.edu.in

education

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 13:41 IST

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur has invited online applications for the direct recruitment of the Nursing officers on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at aiimsnagpur.edu.in on or before February 10, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 100 vacancies of Nursing officers at AIIMS, Nagpur. Out of which, 41 vacancies are for unreserved candidates, 27 for OBC, 15 for SC, 7 for ST, and 10 for EWS.

Age limit:

A candidate should be between 18 to 30 years of age.

Pay Scale:

Level-7; Rs. 44900-142400

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general, OBC and ex-servicemen category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000. For SC/ST applicants, the application fee is Rs 800. However, PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of any application fee.

The application fee is required to be remitted online only. Any other instrument of payment is not acceptable.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

