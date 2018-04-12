ANNOUNCED: AP 2nd year intermediate result 2018 declared, here’s how to check

The result for the Andhra Pradesh intermediate 2nd year or (Class 12) examinations 2018 was declared on Thursday.

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh at bieap.gov.in. They can also check their results by visiting http://www.examresults.net/ap-board-result/inter/ .

According to reports, around 457,292 candidates registered for the Andhra Pradesh Board intermediate second-year exams that started on March 1 and ended on March 19.

The intermediate public examinations, also conducted by Board of Intermediate Education, began on February 28 ended on March 19 in Telangana.

As many as 9,63,546 students - 4,55,635 first year and 5,07,911 second-year students, appeared for the exam at 1,294 test centres across the state.

The authorities took all precautions to prevent malpractices in the exam.

Apart from closed-circuit television or CCTV cameras in all the exam centres, they also installed GPRS system to prevent leakage of question papers from the centres by blocking calls and text and WhatsApp messages.

Note: You can also check your results here.