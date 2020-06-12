e-paper
Home / Education / AP Inter Result 2020: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year Andhra results declared, here’s how to check

AP Inter Result 2020: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year Andhra results declared, here’s how to check

Andhra Pradesh class 12 Result: Students who have appeared in the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examinations can check their results online at bie.ap.gov.in.

education Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:45 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AP Inter Result 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Andhra Pradesh class 12 Result: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, or BIEAP, has announced the AP Inter Results 2020 for first and second-year students on its official website. The results of the BIEAP Intermediate Board exam is based on a grade point system. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh announced the AP intermediate results.

Students who have appeared in the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examinations can check their results online at bie.ap.gov.in.

Also Read: BIEAP Inter Result 2020 Live Updates: Manabadi Andhra Pradesh 1st, 2nd year result shortly at bie.ap.gov.in

This year, 10,65,155 appeared for both first year and second year AP intermediate exams. Out of which, 5.77 lakhs appeared for the first year, and 4.88 lakhs for second year.

In 2019, girls performed better than boys in the BIEAP Intermediate exam results. In the second year, the pass percentage for girls was 75% while for boys it was 69%.

Students can also check the AP Intermediate results on following website:

sakshieducation.com, resultseenadu.net, andhrajyothy.com, vidyavision.com, examresults.ap.nic.in, exametc.com, telugu.news18.com, results.prajasakti.com, indiaresults.com, manabadi.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, visalaandhra.com, results.shiksha, examresults.net.

Here’s the direct link for first year results.

Here’s the direct link for 2nd year results.

Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Result: How to check

Step 1: Students can visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link available for AP Inter Results 2020

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in

Step 4: Your AP Intermediate Result 2020 score will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the AP Inter Results marksheet and take its print out for future references.

According to the media reports, around 8 to 10 lakh students appear for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year examinations every year.

Last year, a total of 10,17,600 students appeared in the exams, in which 5,07,302 appeared for the Ist year and 5,10,298 appeared for the IInd year exam. The pass percentage was 60% for the 1st year and 72% for 2nd year.

