AP Inter Result 2020: BIEAP declares Manabadi 1st, 2nd year results at bie.ap.gov.in

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:53 IST

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has declared the 1st and 2nd year Manabadi inter results on its official website at bie.ap.gov.in. Students can login on the result page and check their grades. Students have been marked on grading point system.

Around 10 lakh students had taken the AP inter 1st and 2nd year exams this year. In the year 2019, a total of 10,17,600 students appeared in the exams, in which 5,07,302 appeared for the 1st year and 5,10,298 took the 2nd year exam. The pass percentage was 60% for the 1st year and 72% for 2nd year.

How to check AP Inter Results 2020: Andhra Pradesh Intermediate results for 1st and 2nd year exam can be checked online.Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in. Click on IPE March 2020 result link on the homepage. You will be redirected to the result page. Key in your login credentials. Your result will be displayed on screen. Download and take its print out.

