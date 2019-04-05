Bihar Board 10th result 2019 to be declared tomorrow at 12:30 pm, here’s how to check. Read full details here

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: The wait is over! Around 16 lakh candidates who had taken the Bihar Board class 10th exam can check their results tomorrow.

In an official press release issued by Bihar School Examination Board the conducting body of the Bihar Board exam , it was stated that the result be declared on April 6, at 12:30 pm

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor along with additional chief secretary of Bihar education department RK Mahajan will declare the results in a press conference which will be live at hindustantimes.com.

The results will be uploaded online atbiharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This year, 16.6 lakh students were registered for the examination that was conducted between February 21 and 28.

BSEB has decided to declare the results very early this year. Last year the result was declared on June 6.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 16:30 IST