Bihar Board 10th result 2019 to be declared tomorrow at 12.30pm

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the matric exam result 2019 on Saturday, April 6 at 12:30 pm.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor will declare the results at the BSEB office. He will address a press conference along with RK Mahajan, Chief additional chief secretary of Bihar Education Department.

Candidates are eagerly waiting for their results. If sources are to be believed, the result can be declared anytime before April 10.

This year, a total of 16 lakh 60 thousand 609 candidates were registered for BSEB Matric board exam. The exam was conducted from February 21 to 28. There were 1418 exam centres all around the state.

In the first sitting, 8 lakh 42 thousand 888 candidates had appeared while in the second sitting, 8 lakh 17 thousand 722 candidates appeared for the BSEB 10th exam 2019.

BSEB chairman Anand kishor had earlier told that to monitor the exams, in addition to a WhatsApp group, a 24X7 control room was made. In the WhatsApp group all the district magistrates, district education officers and district nodal officers were attached.

This year, despite strict measures were taken byBihar Board, many were found cheating in the exam and thus, 162 examinees were expelled for using unfair means in the examination and 55 persons impersonating as candidates were arrested .

Candidates are advised to have patience and wait for the BSEB 10th board results 2019. The results will be published online on the official websites of Bihar Board.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 16:17 IST