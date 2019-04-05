Bihar Board Class 10th result 2019 tomorrow, BSEB to declare results within 36 days

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matric (class 10) results will be declared in a record time on Saturday April 6. In an official press release issued by Bihar School Examination Board the conducting body of the Bihar Board exam , it was stated that the result be declared on April 6, at 12:30 pm.

This will be the very first time that Bihar Board will declare the result in 36 days of concluding the exam. Last year, the Bihar Board class 10th result was declared on June 25, 2018. BSEB also declared the Bihar Board intermediate class 12th results last Saturday on March 30, 2019.

The Bihar Board class 10th exam was conducted from February 21 to 28 across 1418 exam centres all around the state. A total of 16 lakh 60 thousand 609 candidates were registered for BSEB Matric board exam.

This was also the very first time that the Bihar Board 12th result was declared within 44 days of conducting the exam. The Bihar Board 12th exam was conducted between February 6 and 16.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor along with additional chief secretary of Bihar education department RK Mahajan will declare the results in a press conference which will be live at hindustantimes.com.

The results will be uploaded online at biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This year, 16.6 lakh students were registered for the examination that was conducted between February 21 and 28.

BIHAR BOARD CLASS 10TH RESULT 2019: HOW TO CHECK

Visit the official websites of Bihar Board at biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or www.bsebbihar.com

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that read- Bihar Board matric result 2019.

A login page will open

Fill in your Roll number and Roll Code

Click on Submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 17:21 IST