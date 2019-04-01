Bihar Board 10th result date soon, BSEB matric result may be out this week

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will declare the date for declaration of Class 10th or matric exam result this week.

In a Press conference held on March 30, BSEB chairperson Anand kishor had said, “he will announce the date of result declaration for 10th this week.”

A source, who did not want to be named, told HT that the Bihar board can declare the results of Class 10 examinations in first week of April. He said there is high possibility that the result will be declared this week. However, he did not give any officially confirmation about the date for BSEB matric exam result.

The Bihar board declared the Class 12 or intermediate results on March 30, Saturday. This is the first time BSEB released the result within 42 days of concluding the exam. The exam was conducted between February 6 and 16, 2019. The evaluation process was completed by the first week of March. This year, a total of 12, 78, 655 candidates had appeared for the exam. Four lakh 26 thousand and 915 students qualified with first division, while 5 lakh 50 thousand 844 candidates qualified with second division and 42,036 candidates qualified with third division.

Earlier, the Bihar Board results were declared in the month of May or June. Last year, the BSEB intermediate exam results were declared on June 6.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said, “The computer based evaluation system and more number of OMR based objective questions helped in speedy evaluation. Every day after the paper evaluation, the records and marks were uploaded on the computer that made the whole process faster.”

Moreover, the main reason behind the getting the papers evaluated early and declaring the results much before than usual was because of making it easier for candidates to apply for admissions in different universities, he added.

In most of the universities in Delhi and other parts of India, the admission process will close by the second week of May.

Moreover, this year, it was for the very first time that the number of pending results was as less as 174 as compared to previous years. In 2018, the number of pending results was 3,468, in 2017 it was 2890, in 2016 it was 3803.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 19:42 IST