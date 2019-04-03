Bihar board Class 10 results within a week, hopes of better show

After grand increase in the pass percentage and first divisions in the intermediate examinations, 2019 of the Bihar school examination board (BSEB), expectations are high about a repeat in the class 10 board exam results, which is expected within a week.

With nearly 25-lakh students failing in class 10 and 12 board exams in 2018-19 in the State, the teachers, the board as well as the government were under relentless attack from the opposition over quality of education in schools.

Last year also, there was increase in the pass percentage, which reached 68.89 % from an abysmal 50.12% in 2017 and 53.33% in 2016. However, in 2015, the pass percentage was 75%.

But phenomenal jump in the result in intermediate this year has raised hopes of a much improved performance in class 10 board also. Besides, early results would mean more opportunities to the students.

BSEB was among the first to organize the Class 10 board exams in 2018, which was completed on February 28 itself, but the objective of publishing early results could not be achieved. It was published in June-end and by that time admission process for many premiere institutions had ended.

This time again, the class 10 board exams had ended on February 28. Board sources said the results would be released within the next few days. “Things are in an advanced stage and we hope to release the results within a week,” said board chairman Anand Kishor.

He said that vastly improved results in intermediate would understandably raise hopes for better results in class 10 also. “Wait for a few days and everything will be open. Out effort has always been to do the best for the students. If the results are released early, they will have plenty of opportunities to choose from. They will also get better options within state,” he added.

Kishor said that the vastly improved results and smooth manner in which the entire examination process was carried out had prompted queries from other state boards also. “Many of them have expressed their desire to visit Bihar board after the exam process is over in their respective states and study the good practices adopted here,” he added.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 13:51 IST