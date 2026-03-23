Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Nishu Kumari tops Arts with 95.8%, Aditya Prakash Aman tops Science with 96.20%
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The BSEB Class 12 results are available to check on the on interbiharboard.com. Follow live updates here for latest updates on result date, time, how to check and more.
- 1 Hr 22 Mins agoCheck class 12 results of Bihar Board on Hindustan Times website
- 4 Mins agoAditi Kumari from Patna tops in Commerce section
- 15 Mins agoClass 12 result announced, here’s how to check and download the result online
- 18 Mins agoCheck names of toppers
- 22 Mins agoGirls top Arts and Commerce, boy tops Science
- 23 Mins agoSee pass percentage of girls and boys
- 26 Mins agoPass percentage is 85.19%
- 27 Mins agoBihar Board Class 12 results out
- 41 Mins agoResults to be out shortly
- 45 Mins agoCheck official update for Class 12 results
- 52 Mins agoBihar Education Minister to announce the results shortly
- 56 Mins agoWhen were the Class 12 exams held?
- 1 Hr 4 Mins agoWhich websites to check for results?
- 1 Hr 9 Mins agoCheck how to download provisional marksheet
- 1 Hr 13 Mins agoThese details will be mentioned in BSEB Inter scorecards
- 1 Hr 15 Mins agoResult for all streams to be declared together
- 1 Hr 24 Mins agoHow will the results be announced?
- 1 Hr 26 Mins agoCheck BSEB class 12 results on these websites when out
- 1 Hr 27 Mins agoHow many candidates registered in 2025
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 12th or Intermediate exam result today. The results were announced by Bihar education minister Sunil Kumar. Notably, BSEB announced the results for the three streams – Science, Arts and Commerce together. Who topped in Bihar Board's class 12 exams? ...Read More
The girls outshone boys in the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) class 12 results declared on Monday by topping in two streams — Arts and Commerce — while a boy topped in the Science stream.
The Science stream was topped by Samastipur’s Aditya Prakash Aman, while the Arts section topper is Nishu Kumari from Gaya. Aditi Kumari from Patna topped the Commerce section of the exam.
Check results
Bihar education minister Sunil Kumar held a press conference to declare the results, where the names and details about the toppers and other information, such as the number of candidates who appeared, passed, pass percentage, and gender-wise performance, etc. were shared.
Check live updates of Bihar board 12th class result in Hindi here
The result can be checked on board websites – interresult2026.com and interbiharboard.com.
In addition to the official website, Hindustan Times is also hosting the BSEB 12th or Inter results.
How to check BSEB Bihar board 12th result when announced
To check Class 12 results of Bihar Board, follow these steps-
-Visit the official website of BSEB or use the Hindustan Times website link given above
-Provide the requested information and login
-Submit and check your scorecard
-Save a copy for your records
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Check class 12 results of Bihar Board on Hindustan Times website
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The much-anticipated results for class 12 exams of the Bihar School Examination Board were announced by state education minister Sunil Kumar today and are now out. The results of all the streams — Science, Arts and Commerce — can be checked on the Hindustan Times website. To check the results, please enter your roll code and roll number and press submit.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Live: Aditi Kumari from Patna tops in Commerce section
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Live: Aditi Kumari from Patna topped in the Commerce stream in class 12 exams of the Bihar Board.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Live: Class 12 result announced, here’s how to check and download the result online
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Live: To check their results, candidates need to visit the official website , enter their login credentials, and submit the details. The login credentials include: User ID and OTP/Password.
The scorecard will then be displayed on the screen for download and future reference.
Students can also check their results on the Hindustan Times Education portal, where they have the option to pre-register for alerts.
Those who register will receive notifications on their mobile phones and email once the results are declared. The same link can then be used to view and download scorecards.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Check names of toppers
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE:
Science- Aditiya Prakash Aman from Samastipur topped with 96.20%
Arts - Nishu Kumari from Gaya topped with 95.8%
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Girls top Arts and Commerce, boy tops Science
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The toppers of the Arts and Commerce streams for Class 12 Bihar Board exams are girls while a boy topped in the Science stream.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: See pass percentage of girls and boys
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE:
Girls pass percentage - 86.23%
Boys pass percentage - 84.09%
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Pass percentage is 85.19%
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: A whopping 85.19% pass percentage was recorded in this year's Bihar Board class 12 exams.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Bihar Board Class 12 results out
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The class 12 results for Bihar Board announced by the state education minister
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Results to be out shortly
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The class 12 results will be announced shortly by Bihar education minister Sunil Kumar shortly.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Check official update for Class 12 results
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Check this official update for Class 12 results of Bihar Board-
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Bihar education minister to announce the results shortly
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Bihar education minister Sunil Kumar will announce the class 12 results of the BSEB shortly via a press conference.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: When were the Class 12 exams held?
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 12 exam for Bihar Board commenced on February 2 and concluded on February 13, 2026.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Which websites to check for results?
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: To check the Bihar Board 12th results, students can visit the official website of BSEB at interbiharboard.com and bsebexam.com.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Check how to download provisional marksheet
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: To check Class 12 results of the Bihar School Examination Board, first visit the official website, enter your roll number, complete the captcha, click on ‘view’, and then download the provisional marksheet. For future use, get the marksheet printed.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: These details will be mentioned in BSEB Inter scorecards
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The BSEB Class 12 scorecard usually consists of several important details related to the candidate and examination results, such as their name, parents’ names, school name, roll number, and registration number.
It also includes the stream name, subject names, marks obtained in each subject, total marks, division and pass or fail status, along with other relevant information.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Result for all streams to be declared together
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The class 12 result of the BSEB for all the streams including Science, Arts, and Commerce, will be declared together at 1.30 pm today.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How will the results be announced?
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Bihar Board Class 12 results will be declared on Monday via a press conference.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Check BSEB class 12 results on these websites when out
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: When announced, the Bihar Board 12th results can be checked by students on the official website of BSEB at interresult2026.com and interbiharboard.com.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How many candidates registered in 2025
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: In 2025, around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination, out of which 6,41,847 were girls, and 6,50,466 boys. The exam was held at 1677 centres across the state.