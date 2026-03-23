Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Nishu Kumari tops Arts with 95.8%, Aditya Prakash Aman tops Science with 96.20%

The girls outshone boys in the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) class 12 results declared on Monday by topping in two streams — Arts and Commerce — while a boy topped in the Science stream.

The Science stream was topped by Samastipur’s Aditya Prakash Aman, while the Arts section topper is Nishu Kumari from Gaya. Aditi Kumari from Patna topped the Commerce section of the exam.

Check results

Bihar education minister Sunil Kumar held a press conference to declare the results, where the names and details about the toppers and other information, such as the number of candidates who appeared, passed, pass percentage, and gender-wise performance, etc. were shared.

Check live updates of Bihar board 12th class result in Hindi here

The result can be checked on board websites – interresult2026.com and interbiharboard.com.

In addition to the official website, Hindustan Times is also hosting the BSEB 12th or Inter results.

How to check BSEB Bihar board 12th result when announced

To check Class 12 results of Bihar Board, follow these steps-

-Visit the official website of BSEB or use the Hindustan Times website link given above

-Provide the requested information and login

-Submit and check your scorecard

-Save a copy for your records