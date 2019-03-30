Bihar Board 12th Results 2019: BSEB chairman Anand Kishor to talk about these important points today

Bihar Board 12th Result 2019: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the intermediate results of 2019 today at 1 pm. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor along with additional chief secretary of Bihar education department RK Mahajan will jointly declare the results of all three streams arts, science, commerce and vocational.

He will address a press conference at 1 pm today and interact with media persons about the Bihar Board exam and results.

According to a BSEB official, Anand Kishor will reveal the main reason why the board has decided to declare the results of Intermediate exam so early. BSEB used to declare the board results in the month of May or June in previous years.

Last year in 2018, the BSEB intermediate results were declared on June 6.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) chairman Anand Kishor in the press conference will declare the top three rank holders of all streams today at 1 pm.

Kishor will also talk about the physical verification of toppers.

After the topper scam 2016 and 2017, Bihar Board decided to physically verify the toppers by interviewing the toppers before declaration of result. In the year 2018, the top 10 rank holders of all the three streams were called and interviewed by a panel of BSEB to verify them before declaring the result.

However, it is not yet cleared that BSEB conducted the physical verification of toppers this year as well. A source of BSEB said that chairman will speak about it in the press conference.



As always, he will also inform about the pass percentage this year along with stream- wise pass percentage.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 11:54 IST