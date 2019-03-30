Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2019 out, 79.76% pass, how to check

The Bihar Board 12th Result 2019 was declared on Saturday at the official website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Candidates can check their results after it is uploaded on the BSEB websites.

The percentage of students who have passed in the exam is 79.76%. In arts 4 lakh, 25 thousand, 550 candidates have passed in the exam, while in commerce 59,135 have passed and in science 5,35,110 students have passed. The pass percentage is 76.53 in arts, 93.02 in commerce and 81.20 in science.

There are two toppers in science Rohini Prakash of +2 High School Sarbahdi Nalanda and Pawan Kumar of Govt High School Kinjar Arwal. They have scored 473 out of 500 which is 94.6%

In arts, Rohini Rani of Teresa Girls High School Bettiah and Manish Kumar of Gaya College, Gaya have topped. They have scored 463 out of 500 which is 92.6%

In commerce, Satyam Kumar of SKR college, Barbigha, Sheikhpura has topped with 472 marks, which is 94.4.%

More than 13 lakh students had appeared for the BSEB intermediate exams 2019 held across 1,339 centres in 38 districts of the state.

Students who had appeared in the examination, can check their Bihar board intermediate exam results on the official websites of Bihar Board at biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.inor www. bsebinteredu.in or www.bsebbihar.com.

The results have been declared for Class 12 arts, science, commerce and vocational streams. This year the results have been declared much earlier than previous years, most likely, to help students in applying for admissions to colleges in universities outside the state, like in Delhi University.

BIHAR BOARD INTERMEDIATE RESULT 2019: HOW TO CHECK YOUR 12th EXAM RESULT

Visit the official websites of Bihar Board at biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or www. bsebinteredu.in or www.bsebbihar.com

Click on the link for Bihar Board intermediate result 2019 on the home page

A login page for intermediate results will open

Fill in your roll number and roll code

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

BIHAR BOARD RESULT 2019: HOW TO CHECK YOUR BSEB INTERMEDIATE RESULT ON MOBILE

Visit the official websites of Bihar Board at biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or www. bsebinteredu.in or www.bsebbihar.com on your mobile.

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads - Bihar Board intermediate result 2019.

If you face any difficulty in accessing the homepage, go to your settings option on Google Chrome. You will get an option of “DESKTOP SITE”.

The desktop site option is given to convert your smartphone browser into computer - like browser. The mobile browser sometimes is unable to open few sites. However, when you switch to the desktop site option you will be able to use it just like your computer.

Touch the check box to switch in to desktop friendly site. After you click on the check box, your mobile browser will be desktop friendly and you will be able to access the website of Bihar Board result.

A login page will open

Key in in your Roll number and roll code

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Candidates can check the live updates of the Bihar Board intermediate result at hindustantimes.com.

This is the first ever time that Bihar Board has declared the result within 44 days of conducting the exam. This year, the exam was conducted between February 6 and 16. Earlier, the Bihar Board results were declared in the month of May while in 2018, the result of BSEB intermediate exam was declared on June 6.

