Bihar Board Exam 2019 concludes, 55 ‘Munna Bhais’ arrested,162 expelled

The Bihar State School Examination Board (BSEB) matric examination, which began on February 21, concluded Thursday.

A total of 16,60,609 examinees appeared at 1,418 examination centres set up in 38 districts across the state. The BSEB had this year had set up four model examination centres in all the districts.

The BSEB chairman Anand Kishore claimed that the matric exam was conducted in a fair manner. However, 162 examinees were expelled for using unfair means in the examination and 55 persons impersonating as candidates were arrested .

He said to monitor the exams, in addition to a WhatsApp group, a 24X7 control room was made. In the WhatsApp group all the district magistrates, district education officers and district nodal officers were attached.

During his visit to SRPS plus two government high school, Gardanibagh, action was taken against two officials, including deputy secretary-cum-incharge officer, Patna regional office, and assistant Sumant Sinha, for dereliction of duty.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 12:11 IST