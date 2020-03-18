e-paper
Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 303 vacancies of food safety officer, therapists

Bihar Technical Services Commission (BTSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 303 vacancies of food safety officer, occupational therapist and physiotherapist. The online application process started on March 16 and will conclude on April 15.

education Updated: Mar 18, 2020 10:22 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BTSC Recruitment 2020
BTSC Recruitment 2020(HT)
         

Bihar Technical Services Commission (BTSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 303 vacancies of food safety officer, occupational therapist and physiotherapist. The online application process started on March 16 and will conclude on April 15. Candidates are advised to apply online much before the deadline at btsc.bih.nic.in or pariksha.nic.in.

Details of vacancies:

Food Safety Officer: 91

Occupational Therapist: 126

Physiotherapist: 86

Educational Qualification:

Food Safety Officer: Candidate must have a degree in food technology or dairy technology or bio technology or oil technology or agriculture science or veterinary science or bio chemistry or microbiology. Candidates having master degree chemistry or degree in medicine or equivalent can also apply.

Candidates should also have completed training by the food authority and have a work experience in government organisation.

Occupational Therapy:

Candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy from a govt recognised institute.

Physiotherapist:

Candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in physiotherapy from a govt recognised institute.

AGE LIMIT:

Minimum age of the applicant should be 21 years as on August 1, 2019.

SELECTION PROCEDURE:

There will be no written test for recruitment. Candidates will be judged on their performance in graduation level, higher education and experience carrying a total marks of 100. For detailed marking scheme candidates are advised to check the official notification at pariksha.nic.in.

